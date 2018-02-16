Pot Pharm: Booming Canada weed sector plots next-wave medicines

Pot Pharm: Booming Canada weed sector plots next-wave medicines A worker collects cuttings from a marijuana plant at the Canopy Growth Corporation facility in Smiths Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 4, 2018. …. The concerns include addiction from long-term use, impaired cognitive function, anxiety, depression and lung cancer, according to a 2014 paper posted on the …

See all stories on this topic

RPT-INSIGHT-Pot Pharm: Booming Canada weed sector plots next-wave medicines While U.S. federal law continues to ban weed in all forms, Canada approved medical pot in 2001 and will legalize recreational use this year. … The concerns include addiction from long-term use, impaired cognitive function, anxiety, depression and lung cancer, according to a 2014 paper posted on the …

See all stories on this topic

Letters to the Editor for Feb. 16 On Feb.10 (to arrive on Valentine’s Day) people across the United States who’ve lost loved ones to an overdose/addiction sent photos of their lost loved ones to their governors and the U.S. president. An event was created on Facebook and flooded Facebook news feeds as people commented on how …

See all stories on this topic

Treatment of Hoarding-Induced Trauma and Perpetration The American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic Standards Manual, Edition V (2013) reports that between 2 and 6% of the general population have a hoarding disorder. Once considered a type of obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), hoarding is now regarded as a serious clinical condition co-morbid with diagnoses of depression, social phobia, generalized anxiety disorders, attention deficit disorde

See all stories on this topic