TIP 63: Medications for Opioid Use Disorders – Executive Summary This publication is currently available for pre-order and electronic download only.

This Executive Summary provides an overview of the use of the three Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved medications used to treat opioid use disorder, and a quick reference to the key messages presented in the five-part "Medications for Opioid Use Disorder" Treatment Improvement Protocol (TIP). Invento

TIP 63: Medications for Opioid Use Disorders – Introduction to Medications for Opioid Use Disorder Treatment (Part 1 of 5) Part 1 of this Treatment Improvement Protocol (TIP) offers a general introduction to providing medications to address opioid use disorder (OUD). It is for all audiences. Part 1 will help readers understand key facts and issues related to providing Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved medications used to treat OUD. TIP Parts 2 through 5 cover these issues in more detail. Inventory#: SMA18-50

TIP 63: Medications for Opioid Use Disorders – Full Document (Including Executive Summary and Parts 1-5) This publication is currently available for pre-order and electronic download only.

This Treatment Improvement Protocol (TIP) reviews the use of the three Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved medications used to treat opioid use disorder (OUD)—methadone, naltrexone, and buprenorphine—and the other strategies and services needed to support recovery for people with OUD. Inventory#: SMA18-

TIP 63: Medications for Opioid Use Disorders – Resources Related to Medications for Opioid Use Disorder (Part 5 of 5)

Part 5 of this Treatment Improvement Protocol (TIP) provides an audience-segmented collection of resources and a glossary of key terms related to opioid use disorder.

