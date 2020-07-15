COVID-19 means long stretch of stormy weather for people with alcohol and substance use disorders

COVID-19 means long stretch of stormy weather for people with alcohol and substance use disorders The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created an environment that is particularly problematic for individuals with alcohol and substance use disorders (ASUD), according to physician scientists at the National Institutes of Health. In a commentarynow online in the American Journal of Psychiatry, the researchers liken the global coronavirus emergency to a “perfect storm,” with dire consequences for

White matter abnormalities based on tTBSS and its correlation with impulsivity behavior of methamphetamine addicts – Huang S, Yang W, Luo J, Yan C, Liu J. BACKGROUND: Methamphetamine (MA) abuse is one of the most rapidly growing illicit drug problems worldwide. Impulsivity has been considered as a core impairment underpinning addictive behavior. Studies have demonstrated that MA addicts have white matter abn… (Source: SafetyLit)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media a

CAMH survey shows pandemic affecting mental health, but anxiety levels may be easing Research by Centre for Addiction and Mental Health indicates rise in reports of loneliness, depression, alcohol consumption during COVID-19 outbreak. (Source: CBC | Health)

UNC to lead $27 million project into psychiatric drugs Researchers at UNC-Chapel Hill have been tapped to lead a $26.9 million research project to create better therapeutics for psychiatric conditions such as anxiety, depression and addiction. The university has announced that a research team led by Dr. Bryan Roth, a UNC professor of pharmacology at the UNC School of Medicine, has been awarded a four-year award from the federal Defense Advanced Re

