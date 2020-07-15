COVID-19 means long stretch of stormy weather for people with alcohol and substance use disorders

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created an environment that is particularly problematic for individuals with alcohol and substance use disorders (ASUD), according to physician scientists at the National Institutes of Health. In a commentarynow online in the American Journal of Psychiatry, the researchers liken the global coronavirus emergency to a “perfect storm,” with dire consequences for
BACKGROUND: Methamphetamine (MA) abuse is one of the most rapidly growing illicit drug problems worldwide. Impulsivity has been considered as a core impairment underpinning addictive behavior. Studies have demonstrated that MA addicts have white matter abn… (Source: SafetyLit)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media a
Research by Centre for Addiction and Mental Health indicates rise in reports of loneliness, depression, alcohol consumption during COVID-19 outbreak. (Source: CBC | Health)
Researchers at UNC-Chapel Hill have been tapped to lead a $26.9 million research project to create better therapeutics for psychiatric conditions such as anxiety, depression and addiction.
The university has announced that a research team led by Dr. Bryan Roth, a UNC professor of pharmacology at the UNC School of Medicine, has been awarded a four-year award from the federal Defense Advanced Re
In a study published in the journal Addiction, University of Bristol researchers have found evidence for a causal link between prolonged experience of loneliness and smoking. (Source: University of Bristol news)
