Simulated sea slug gets addicted to drug

Simulated sea slug gets addicted to drug (University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, News Bureau) Scientists built a computer model of a simple brain network based on that of a sea slug, taught it how to get food, gave it an appetite and the ability to experience reward, added a dash of something called homeostatic plasticity and then exposed it to a very intoxicating drug. To no one’s surprise, the creature became addicted. (Source: Eu

See all stories on this topic

Opioid use disorder treatment begins in the emergency department Yale Medicine physician champions starting emergency department patients on buprenorphine to combat opioid addiction. (Source: Yale Science and Health News)MedWorm Message: If you are looking to buy something in the January Sales please visit TheJanuarySales.com for a directory of all the best sales in the UK. Any income gained via affiliate links keeps MedWorm running.

See all stories on this topic

$1.77M award gives Temple researchers chance to investigate therapy for cocaine addiction (Temple University Health System) Researchers at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University have received a new $1.77M grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse that will allow them to explore whether a drug called clavulanic acid can help patients recover from cocaine use disorder. Clavulanic acid is part of an existing therapy known as Augmentin. Augmentin combines clavulanic a

See all stories on this topic

I Thought I Was Doing Pretty Well. Then Came the Pandemic At the dawn of the pandemic, as businesses shuttered and frontline workers braved inadequate conditions and the death toll began to tick frighteningly upward, I was home alone, nursing one selfish obsession: that I would use this time to get in really good shape. I am not proud of this–I would much rather write that I was raising money for communities disproportionately affected by this cris

See all stories on this topic