Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders May Increase the Risk of Type 2 Diabetes and Other Metabolic Issues Adults with fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD) may have an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, and other metabolic abnormalities such as low HDL cholesterol and elevated levels of triglycerides compared to people without FASD, according to a new study supported by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), part of the National Institutes of Health. The research team confir

Women in German forensic addiction treatment: epidemiology and gender-related decision making in jurisdiction – Quereng ässer J, Traub HJ. PURPOSE: Within the German legal framework, if an unlawful act is committed by a substance-addicted offender, courts shall make a forensic addiction treatment order (referred to as FAT). In 2010-2015, German courts applied this rule to 14,576 individuals. … (Source: SafetyLit)

Early-life interpersonal and affective risk factors for pathological gaming – Bussone S, Trentini C, Tambelli R, Carola V. Internet gaming is among the most popular entertainment options, worldwide; however, a considerable proportion of gamers show symptoms of pathological gaming. Internet gaming disorder (IGD) has been proposed to describe a behavioral addiction, which shares… (Source: SafetyLit)

Association of internet addiction with nonsuicidal self-injury among adolescents in China – Tang J, Ma Y, Lewis SP, Chen R, Clifford A, Ammerman BA, Gazimbi MM, Byrne A, Wu Y, Lu X, Chang H, Kang C, Tiemeier H, Yu Y. Importance: Both nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI), defined as the direct, deliberate damage of one’s body tissue without suicidal intent, and internet addiction among adolescents are public health concerns. However, the possible association of NSSI with inte… (Source: SafetyLit)

