Patients with substance use disorder discriminated against by post-acute care facilities (Boston Medical Center) A new study shows that 29 percent of private post-acute care facilities in Massachusetts explicitly discriminated against hospitalized individuals with opioid use disorder, rejecting their referral for admission. Led by researchers at Boston Medical Center’s (BMC’s) Grayken Center for Addiction, the study showed that 15 percent of the rejections among patients with substanc

Assess the effects of alcohol control policies in the Baltics (Centre for Addiction and Mental Health) A new international research project launched in Lithuania will assess the effects of alcohol control policies implemented in the Baltic States and investigate the impact they have had on people’s health and the countries’ economies. (Source: EurekAlert! – Social and Behavioral Science)

Researchers awarded $2.4 million for brain artery health studies (University of Tennessee Health Science Center) Alex Dopico, MD, PhD, professor and Van Vleet Chair of Excellence in the Department of Pharmacology, Addiction Science, and Toxicology, and Anna Bukiya, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Pharmacology, Addiction Science, and Toxicology, have been awarded $2.4 million from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) to explore how

UTHSC researchers awarded $1.7 million for opioid addiction studies (University of Tennessee Health Science Center) A team of University of Tennessee Health Science Center researchers in the College of Medicine recently received a National Institutes of Health (NIH) award to study how genetic differences may explain why some people are more susceptible to opioid addiction than others. (Source: EurekAlert! – Medicine and Health)

