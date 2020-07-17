The relationship between bullying victimization and depression in adolescents: multiple mediating effects of internet addiction and sleep quality – Cao R, Gao T, Ren H, Hu Y, Qin Z, Liang L, Mei S.

The relationship between bullying victimization and depression in adolescents: multiple mediating effects of internet addiction and sleep quality – Cao R, Gao T, Ren H, Hu Y, Qin Z, Liang L, Mei S. Various studies have found that bullying victimization is an important factor affecting depression. However, few studies have explored the underlying mechanism of this effect. The purpose of this study was to examine the effects of bullying victimization… (Source: SafetyLit)

Childhood maltreatment and mobile phone addiction among Chinese adolescents: loneliness as a mediator and self-control as a moderator – Ma S, Huang Y, Ma Y. Previous studies have found that childhood maltreatment is an important risk predictor of adolescent mobile phone addiction (MPA). However, little is known about the mediating and moderating mechanisms underlying this association. Grounded in the Basic Psy… (Source: SafetyLit)

Abdominal pain related to adulterated opium: an emerging issue in drug addicts – Vahabzadeh M, Megarbane B. Lead may contaminate opium, heroin and illicit opiates and is particularly observed in Iran. Lead, a natural heavy metal is able to interfere with several organ functions after ingestion or inhalation. Lead poisoning manifestations are non-specific and thu… (Source: SafetyLit)

Opioid addiction treatment is more widely available, but only for adults (Columbia University Irving Medical Center) Primary care providers have expanded access to buprenorphine for adults, but use of the opioid addiction treatment has decreased among the youngest patients, find researchers at Columbia University. (Source: EurekAlert! – Medicine and Health)

