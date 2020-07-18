How many smombies are there on the street? An observational study on the behavior of pedestrians with their smartphones – Fernandez C, Vicente MA, Carrillo I, Guilabert M, Mira JJ.

BACKGROUND: Smartphone addiction has become a reality accepted by all. Some previous studies show that the use of the smartphone on public roads while walking is very common among the young population. The term “smombie” or smartphone zombie has been coine… (Source: SafetyLit)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media a
The overarching goal of video games is to amuse the end-users by means of interactive systems that are now existent across numerous platforms such as personal computer, mobile phones, tablets and game consoles. Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) is a mu… (Source: SafetyLit)
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Unhealthy drinking is a leading threat to health, yet few people with alcohol use disorder (AUD) receive treatment. This pilot tested the feasibility of addiction medicine video consultations in primary care for improving AUD medicatio… (Source: SafetyLit)
BACKGROUND: Among a variety of dynamics that may have effects on internet-related behaviors, cultural orientation is particularly important. Previous studies suggest that individualism is a strong determinant of certain behaviors. In addition, findings sug… (Source: SafetyLit)
Self-injury is a mental health-related behavior people engage in to feel pain because they feel numb, to experience physical pain to ease their psychological pain, or to experience an emotional release. Self-injury is more common in patients with other co-… (Source: SafetyLit)
