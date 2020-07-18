How many smombies are there on the street? An observational study on the behavior of pedestrians with their smartphones – Fernandez C, Vicente MA, Carrillo I, Guilabert M, Mira JJ.

How many smombies are there on the street? An observational study on the behavior of pedestrians with their smartphones – Fernandez C, Vicente MA, Carrillo I, Guilabert M, Mira JJ. BACKGROUND: Smartphone addiction has become a reality accepted by all. Some previous studies show that the use of the smartphone on public roads while walking is very common among the young population. The term “smombie” or smartphone zombie has been coine… (Source: SafetyLit)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media a

See all stories on this topic

Player unknown’s battlegrounds: yet another internet gaming addiction – Al-Qahtani AA, S Alenzi AA, Ali AS. The overarching goal of video games is to amuse the end-users by means of interactive systems that are now existent across numerous platforms such as personal computer, mobile phones, tablets and game consoles. Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is a mu… (Source: SafetyLit)MedWorm Message: If you are looking to buy something in the January Sales please visit TheJanuarySales.com for a director

See all stories on this topic

A telemedicine approach to increase treatment of alcohol use disorder in primary care: a pilot feasibility study – Leibowitz A, Satre DD, Lu W, Weisner C, Corriveau C, Gizzi E, Sterling S. BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Unhealthy drinking is a leading threat to health, yet few people with alcohol use disorder (AUD) receive treatment. This pilot tested the feasibility of addiction medicine video consultations in primary care for improving AUD medicatio… (Source: SafetyLit)

See all stories on this topic

Mediating effect of internet addiction on the relationship between individualism and cyberbullying: cross-sectional questionnaire study – Arpaci I, Abdeljawad T, Baloglu M, Kesici, Mahariq I. BACKGROUND: Among a variety of dynamics that may have effects on internet-related behaviors, cultural orientation is particularly important. Previous studies suggest that individualism is a strong determinant of certain behaviors. In addition, findings sug… (Source: SafetyLit)

See all stories on this topic