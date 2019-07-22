Demand for Drugs Testing Cups Market to Soar from End-use Industries and Push Revenues in the …

Demand for Drugs Testing Cups Market to Soar from End-use Industries and Push Revenues in the … As per national institute on drug abuse(NIH) the economic burden of substance use on U.S. economy is approximately to whooping 1.1 trillion dollars …

See all stories on this topic

Medical, Leadership Problems Persist at US Indian Health Service Hospital, Report Finds A long-troubled U.S. Indian Health Service hospital continued to be … regulations increased the risk of drug abuse and overdoses for patients. … The pediatrician was convicted of sex-abuse last year and is appealing that verdict.

See all stories on this topic

Audit: Hospitals put Native Americans at risk with opioids The overdose epidemic that has killed more people than any other drug epidemic in U.S. history has hit indigenous communities hard. Native …

See all stories on this topic

Medical, Leadership Problems Persisted at US Indian Health Service Hospital, Report Finds A long-troubled U.S. Indian Health Service hospital continued to be … regulations increased the risk of drug abuse and overdoses for patients. … The pediatrician was convicted of sex abuse last year and is appealing that verdict.

See all stories on this topic