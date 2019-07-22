In North Carolina, Native Americans Take Control of Their Health Care

Mental illness, and especially substance abuse, runs high in Indian Country. … “You can find them right here, in the heartland of the United States.” …
See all stories on this topic
The database — obtained from Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) by The … Los Angeles County has one of the lowest rates of opioid pain pills per … us how many oxycodone and hydrocodone pills drug companies shipped to …
See all stories on this topic
Behavioral Therapy Market report aims to analyze market opportunities and risks in global Behavioral Therapy industry. This report offers a detailed …
See all stories on this topic
Glamorized criminals are nothing new in the United States. … Instead of becoming obsessed with drug dealers, policy-makers need to consider why …
See all stories on this topic
The city is taking this problem seriously, mainly through the efforts of … Mr. Lopez, 52, is a licensed counselor; his expertise is substance abuse treatment. … A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment