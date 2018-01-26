Demi Lovato Gives Back By Offering Free Group Therapy To Concertgoers Attending Her 2018 Tour

Stopping by “Good Morning America” to promote her 2018 20-stop “Tell Me You Love Me” North American tour, Lovato revealed that there will be … Benefiting from the services provided by the nation’s top mental health and addiction treatment center during her own residency in 2011, Lovato is a …
Kenneth McKoy (center) and Darius Butts (left) of the NightLIFE ministry in St. Louis speak to a resident north St. Louis. … started their regular late-night walk through a tough neighborhood in one of the nation’s most-violent cities when they came upon a group of heroin addicts screaming profane threats.
I’m now a national advocate for mental health for the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Canada. If I had a magic wand, my biggest wish would be that, a year from now, there would be mental health awareness classes in schools and the hockey community across North America. Every single kid …
But users say that’s exactly where they should be. “Some people won’t even walk two blocks before they drop down for a shot, especially if they’re sick,” explains Mike, a homeless heroin user. City officials evolved on the SIF issue after a November trip to North America’s first supervised injection facility, …
Its shows account for more than a third of all prime-time download internet traffic in North America. … Moreover, extreme amounts of narrative are necessary to keep people hooked, which leads me to my main problem with Netflix: it is designed to become massively addictive and take over your life.
