The poverty of the west is loneliness

Billions of dollars in north America is spent on drug enforcement, escalating health costs and other social ills afflicting citizens from all walks of life. Finally governments and NGOs are shining a spotlight on the root cause of it all- Loneliness. The late Mother Teresa famously said: “Loneliness and the …
See all stories on this topic
Because the issue is controversial, we consulted our northern neighbors in Canada who were the first in North America to open these sites for a … to have peace of mind to have their medical supplies covered, Toronto is giving away needles and syringes for drug users at supervised injection sites.
See all stories on this topic
American Association of University Women, Youngstown Branch, will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 3 at the Poland Library, 311 S. Main St. Mary Adams, a retired Youngstown City Schools art teacher, will present “We have Poipus” puppets, a drug and violence prevention program for children. For information …
See all stories on this topic
Based on region, North America holds the dominant position in term of revenue due to increasing R&D spending, in part due to growing papulation … According to another report from Transparency Market Research, U.S. substance abuse treatment market was value at US$4.42 billion in 2015, and is …
See all stories on this topic
The patients either had a history of substance abuse and were on outpatient addiction maintenance therapy, had a history of high opioid use before surgery, or specifically requested a pain clinic consultation. Each met with the physician anesthesiologist, who consulted with the surgeon and patient to …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment