How Xanax Became the British Teenager’s Drug of Choice

What sets this drug trend apart is that judging from what the teenagers I’ve spoken to for this piece have told me, much like with North America’s prescription opioid crisis Xanax use is pervasive among kids from every kind of economic background. The only common link is that users may suffer more from …
See all stories on this topic
He also served on a panel which advised the government during the North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations. ….. The report says high doses and long prescription lengths are both risk factors for longer-term opioid addiction, a condition that has become even more dangerous in recent years …
See all stories on this topic
“Unfortunately, I think this storm has aligned itself in North America and Australia at a time these drugs were marketed and promoted for non-cancer pain very … But he cautioned against removing prescription powers for GPs, saying the nation’s limited addiction services probably did not have the staff to …
See all stories on this topic
The agency said on Friday it was evaluating other animal studies and would retire the remaining monkeys to a sanctuary. (Source: NYT Health)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.
See all stories on this topic
The Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today posted warning letters to 11 marketers and distributors of opioid cessation products for illegally marketing products with unproven claims about their ability to help in the treatment of opioid addiction and withdrawal. (Source: NCCAM Featured Content)
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment