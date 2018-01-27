How Xanax Became the British Teenager's Drug of Choice

How Xanax Became the British Teenager’s Drug of Choice What sets this drug trend apart is that judging from what the teenagers I’ve spoken to for this piece have told me, much like with North America’s prescription opioid crisis Xanax use is pervasive among kids from every kind of economic background. The only common link is that users may suffer more from …

See all stories on this topic

losing a legend He also served on a panel which advised the government during the North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations. ….. The report says high doses and long prescription lengths are both risk factors for longer-term opioid addiction, a condition that has become even more dangerous in recent years …

See all stories on this topic

GPs could be banned from prescribing addictive painkillers “Unfortunately, I think this storm has aligned itself in North America and Australia at a time these drugs were marketed and promoted for non-cancer pain very … But he cautioned against removing prescription powers for GPs, saying the nation’s limited addiction services probably did not have the staff to …

See all stories on this topic

Citing Deaths of Lab Monkeys, F.D.A. Ends an Addiction Study The agency said on Friday it was evaluating other animal studies and would retire the remaining monkeys to a sanctuary. (Source: NYT Health)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.

See all stories on this topic