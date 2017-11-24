Doctors Who Hate Drug Users Are Fueling the Opioid Crisis

Doctors Who Hate Drug Users Are Fueling the Opioid Crisis That attitude is still all over America’s response to a drug epidemic. …. “slaves” from all over North America using coercive tactics, allegedly taking …

See all stories on this topic

FDA, DEA running massive conspiracy to criminalize Kratom in order to protect Big Pharma’s obscene opioid profits (Natural News) Federal agencies who have declared a national emergency over the burgeoning opioid epidemic are simultaneously continuing to criminalized kratom, which is a non-addictive, natural plant that has allowed scores of Americans to be weaned off their opioid addictions. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) announced plans to place the substance on the government’s list… (Source: NaturalN

See all stories on this topic

Certain popular cigars deliver more nicotine than cigarettes (Penn State) Cigars may have a reputation for being safer than cigarettes, but they may be just as harmful and addictive, according to Penn State researchers, who add that small cigars have just as much if not more nicotine than cigarettes. (Source: EurekAlert! – Medicine and Health)

See all stories on this topic

Alo House Recovery Centers Named Best Addiction Treatment Center in… Alo House Recovery Centers, a state-licensed, Joint Commission accredited, residential treatment center based in Malibu, with locations in Los Angeles, CA, was recently named the best addiction…(PRWeb November 22, 2017)Read the full story at http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/11/prweb14941102.htm (Source: PRWeb: Medical Pharmaceuticals)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engin

See all stories on this topic