Colorado Legislature Tackling Opioid Epidemic In 2018 Session

Colorado Legislature Tackling Opioid Epidemic In 2018 Session In 2018, a bi-partisan group of lawmakers plan to submit several bills to combat Colorado’s growing opioid addiction crisis. Hundreds of people in the state have … This includes Vancouver, Canada, where the first supervised injection site in North America opened in 2003. Currently, there are no safe …

See all stories on this topic

Club Scene: Globe-trotting Thomas keen to put London on music map Club Scene: Globe-trotting Thomas keen to put London on music map … and raised in Argentina, France and various parts of North America. … is part of the Possible campaign supporting people in their efforts to overcome addiction.

See all stories on this topic

Canada is considering classifying tramadol in opioid “Health Canada has launched a review of scientific data and profiles of current … sometimes a source of addiction for the patients, underlines the CIHI.

See all stories on this topic

Belgium Officially Declares Loot Boxes as a Form of Gambling [UPDATE] … Gaming Commission “the mixing of money and addiction is gambling. … Right now, ratings boards like North America’s ESRB, Europe’s PEGI, and …

See all stories on this topic