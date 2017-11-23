Tips for Health Care Practitioners and Responders:

Price: (shipping charges may apply) Standard shipping is free. Expedited delivery has associated costs. You will be able to review shipping options and costs during check-out. Provides Health Care Practitioners and Disaster Responders with guidelines for communicating with survivors experiencing grief. Background information about the grieving process and what happens when the grief process is in
See all stories on this topic
Price: (shipping charges may apply) Standard shipping is free. Expedited delivery has associated costs. You will be able to review shipping options and costs during check-out. This tip sheet contains information about grief, the grieving process, and what happens when the process is interrupted and complicated or traumatic grief occurs. It also offers tips and resources for coping with both types
See all stories on this topic
The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina Inc. and the Eastern North Carolina Latin American Coalition Inc. are holding the sixth annual AMEXCAN Community Leadership … Call 1-800-431-1754 for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all types of drugs, free screenings and referrals.
See all stories on this topic
Stage shows including “Once on This Island,” “SpongeBob SquarePants — The ….. The current Miss USA, Kara McCullough of the District of Columbia, …. the filmmakers embedded themselves in the American drug culture over the …
See all stories on this topic
“Last year on this day, Dakota Access and its corporate police army attacked unarmed Oceti Sakowin and their allies at Backwater Bridge,” said Ruth Hopkins, one of the Native American protesters, who described the altercation as a day that changed her forever. “Hundreds were sprayed with mace, …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment