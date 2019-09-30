Does being a ‘superwoman’ protect African American women’s health?

The stereotype of the “strong black woman” is more than just a cultural …. Sciences (NIGMS) grant UL1GM118985, National Institute on Drug Abuse …
See all stories on this topic
Our analysis also considers the sales of addictions therapeutics in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the alcohol addiction therapeutics …
See all stories on this topic
It provides a comprehensive understanding of Drug Abuse Treatment … for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, …
See all stories on this topic
“It depends on the U.S.,” North Korean Ambassador Kim Song said, …. director of the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products, …
See all stories on this topic
Under the agreement, Moberg Pharma is eligible to receive milestones of up to … market for branded prescription drugs for onychomycosis amounted to $290 … including in total more than 800 patients in North America and Europe.
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment