Global Breath Analyzers Market in Asia Pacific predicted to grow at USD 1600 million till 2021

Global Breath Analyzers Market in Asia Pacific predicted to grow at USD 1600 million till 2021 As estimated in this report, the global breath analyzer market stood at US$ 500 … “Rise in consumption of alcohol and drug abuse along with stringent …

See all stories on this topic

Cannabis seizures hit new high in Hong Kong as drug dealers go postal to evade arrest As most of the drugs were smuggled from the United States and Canada, the Customs and Excise Department stepped up cooperation and …

See all stories on this topic

US backs Sydney spinout company Kinoxis to fight opioid addiction “The award is recognition by the US National Institute on Drug Abuse and the NIH of KNX100’s potential to successfully manage opioid withdrawal …

See all stories on this topic

Kinoxis Therapeutics Awarded NIH HEAL Initiative Grant to Advance KNX100 for the Treatment of … … nervous system disorders, has been awarded a major grant from the US National Institutes of Health, National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIH/NIDA).

See all stories on this topic