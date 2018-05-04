Dr. Brent W. Beasley: A doctor's three-point prescription for a healthier Oklahoma

Dr. Brent W. Beasley: A doctor’s three-point prescription for a healthier Oklahoma Last month, the Journal of the American Medical Association ran the latest update from the U.S. Global Burden of Disease Collaborators, a group of scientists … Terri White, Oklahoma commissioner for mental health and substance abuse services, says our entire continuum of care is underfunded.

See all stories on this topic

Tramadol abuse addiction sweeping Egypt as part of the world’s growing opioid crisis Tramadol abuse addiction sweeping Egypt as part of the world’s growing … emergency, claiming more than 59,000 lives in 2016 in America alone.

See all stories on this topic

Tramadol abuse addiction sweeping Egypt as part of the world’s growing opioid crisis “They started to fight with us and asked us where a certain dealer was but we told them we didn’t know,” Mohamed says. “So then they accused my … The widespread abuse of tramadol has become an alarming public health concern for the Egyptian government in recent years. It is difficult to accurately …

See all stories on this topic

New York City Could Become First US City to Create Safe Injection Sites The facilities will be in Washington Heights in Upper Manhattan, the Gowanus section of Brooklyn, the Longwood section of the Bronx and Midtown …

See all stories on this topic