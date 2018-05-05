Takeaways from Tallahassee — Rewriting history?

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Rewriting history? Roberts wrote the state Supreme Court’s 1957 majority opinion to deny law school admission to an African-American student, Virgil Hawkins. … State cuts prison drug abuse funding — The Florida Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that services in one program managed by the agency …

Guidelines support supervised injection sites “Canada is moving toward more of a decriminalization philosophy on substance abuse, because criminalization isn’t actually working, unless we hold the people who hold the drug trade responsible, either the pharmaceutical companies or the drug dealers. The new thing here is that we are focused in a …

Four squaring off for Central District seat I’m a leader in the Boy Scouts of America, I’ve helped coach baseball and basketball, and I’m a private pilot. Why do you want to be county …. supply of drugs in our area. Supplying the sheriff’s department with the resources they need is a vital component in the battle against drug and substance abuse.

Five Pa. Doctors Face Drug Charges Finally, the defendants are charged with health care fraud for allegedly causing fraudulent claims to be submitted to Medicare or Medicaid for payments to cover the costs of the unlawfully prescribed buprenorphine. “Today we are facing the worst drug crisis in American history, with one American dying …

