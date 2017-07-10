Drug and alcohol testing: An expanding market

Drug and alcohol testing: An expanding market The UK is dubbed the ‘addiction capital of Europe’ with alcohol and … worth an estimated £3.8 billion, with over 60% residing in North America.

See all stories on this topic

How doctors got rich pushing Big Pharma’s addictive opioids (Natural News) Fentanyl is the most powerful opioid that has ever been mass-marketed. Quick to kick in and powerful enough to conquer pain that other opioids couldn’t touch, it was designed with the intention of helping cancer patients die comfortably. Why, then, is this “heroin on steroids” given out to patients in New Jersey for… (Source: NaturalNews.com)MedWorm Message: Have you tried o

See all stories on this topic

Fad for juicing ‘to blame for gout epidemic’ FASHIONABLE juice-based diets and an addiction to fizzy drinks have helped fuel an “epidemic” in gout, experts warn. (Source: Daily Express – Health)

See all stories on this topic

Salt Lake City Police Search for Driver Who Plowed onto Sidewalk, Killing 1 SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police searched Wednesday for a woman who drove onto a sidewalk near a Salt Lake City homeless shelter, killing one woman and injuring five others.

Officers were investigating whether she intentionally left the road Tuesday, Detective Robert Ungricht said. The car stopped when it hit a tree, and the woman got out and ran away, police said.

One person was critically injured

See all stories on this topic