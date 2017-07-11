 Skip to content

Monroe County to crack down on drug dealers and health care professionals in fight against opioid …

Published by chris24 on July 11, 2017
Monroe County to crack down on drug dealers and health care professionals in fight against opioid …

He is referring to dealers such as one Monroe doctor who wrote more prescriptions for addictive pain meds than any other doctor in North America.
See all stories on this topic


Powered by
Ivan Moody ‘On Track’ to Rejoin Five Finger Death Punch Onstage in August, Undergoing …

Ivan Moody ‘On Track’ to Rejoin Five Finger Death Punch Onstage in August, Undergoing Treatment for ‘Addiction Issues’ … It’s my intention to sing at each and every future show we are committed to in North America and in Europe.
See all stories on this topic

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Singer Thanks Fans For Their Support, Vows To Rejoin Bandmates …

“I am in a treatment facility addressing the addiction issues that have … and every future show we are committed to, in North America and in Europe.
See all stories on this topic

AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of … abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction.
See all stories on this topic

Drug for Nerve Pain Boosts High for Opioid Abusers Drug for Nerve Pain Boosts High for Opioid Abusers

On April 5, Ciera Smith sat in a car parked on the gravel driveway of the Rural Women’s Recovery Program here with a choice to make: go to jail or enter treatment for her addiction.Kaiser Health News (Source: Medscape Medical News Headlines)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.
See all stories on this topic

Published inAddiction

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply