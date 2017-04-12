Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales

Not sure what it all means, but the imagery is strong with an overall feeling of regret. Like the killer whale in nature, the drunk driver on the road had better be approached with caution, remorseless and deadly. [Intro] In the backseat of my heart My love tells me I’m a mess I couldn’t get the car to start I left my keys somewhere in the mess [Verse 1] It comes and goes in plateaus
See all stories on this topic
Have we reached peak K2 usage, the synthetic drug that was once and I suppose still marketed as giving a marijuana like high. I hope this video clip taken by a shocked onlooker, will warn others to stay away from experimenting with this drug in hopes of obtaining a pleasant buzz. The reporter from Inside Edition mentions it as a “bad batch” of K2. I wonder if their is such thing
See all stories on this topic
What I think they are trying to say here is – You need to start snorting cocaine like you need a hole in your head. According to this wonderful PSA, snorting cocaine is 100% equal to shooting yourself in the head. Don’t believe me? Hit play and get scared straight! Produced by Edward Sicard. Featuring new original music by Michael Dillon!! http://lovehzmusic.bandcamp.com/ “When
See all stories on this topic
Jordan Peele of the comedy duo Key & Peele recreates one of the most bizarre television interviews ever – James Brown’s famous “I Feel Good” interview on CNN while intoxicated on probably numerous substances. In May of 1988 James Brown was arrested in Aiken County, South Carolina, on charges of drug possession and fleeing from the police after his wife Adrienne called
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment