Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales

Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales Not sure what it all means, but the imagery is strong with an overall feeling of regret. Like the killer whale in nature, the drunk driver on the road had better be approached with caution, remorseless and deadly. [Intro] In the backseat of my heart My love tells me I’m a mess I couldn’t get the car to start I left my keys somewhere in the mess [Verse 1] It comes and goes in plateaus

Fear The Walking K2 Dead Have we reached peak K2 usage, the synthetic drug that was once and I suppose still marketed as giving a marijuana like high. I hope this video clip taken by a shocked onlooker, will warn others to stay away from experimenting with this drug in hopes of obtaining a pleasant buzz. The reporter from Inside Edition mentions it as a “bad batch” of K2. I wonder if their is such thing

Like A Hole In Your Head What I think they are trying to say here is – You need to start snorting cocaine like you need a hole in your head. According to this wonderful PSA, snorting cocaine is 100% equal to shooting yourself in the head. Don’t believe me? Hit play and get scared straight! Produced by Edward Sicard. Featuring new original music by Michael Dillon!! http://lovehzmusic.bandcamp.com/ “When

