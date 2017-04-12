McMullen: Seahawks swing for the fences with Dion Jordan

McMullen: Seahawks swing for the fences with Dion Jordan Jordan struggled to deal with the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, he played in … He amassed 3 total sacks, matching his documented drug-test failures. … Sports Radio as well as dozens of local radio stations across North America.

See all stories on this topic

Medicaid expansion has allowed millions with substance use disorders to get health coverage … In the U.S., opioids were involved in 33,091 deaths in 2015, and opioid … North Carolina was one of the states in which drug overdose death rates had …

See all stories on this topic

Seattle plans first safe drug-injection sites in the US While unprecedented in the US, SIFs have been implemented elsewhere since the 1980s with about 90 locations in Europe, Australia, and Canada.

See all stories on this topic

Drug Abuse In Canada PDF Helen Sandra McKenzie ; Canada Drug Abuse In Canada PDF book The Substance Abuse in Canada series draws attention to key substance abuse issues in. Canada. Helen Sandra …

See all stories on this topic