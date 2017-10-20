Editorial: New approach to drugs makes for different world

Editorial: New approach to drugs makes for different world By next summer, a brave new world will dawn on Edmonton streets. … That distinction may belong to Alberta’s first supervised drug injection sites, the first … patients only and become the first of its kind for a hospital in North America.

Murder of undercover cop sent ripples through Midlothian still felt 30 years later The DARE program — Drug Abuse Resistance Education — had launched in 1983. … Ellis County town of Midlothian to focus on the impact of drugs in small-town America. … Raffield was killed in the line of duty on Oct. 23, 1987.

CLUB CALENDAR People who are trying to overcome any addiction are welcome and encouraged … For information, call the NAMI office at 330-727-9268 or email us at …

Jerry Schilling blames lack of creative control for Elvis’ demise ONE of Elvis Presley’s closest associates believes the King of Rock’n’Roll’s untimely … of North America, despite receiving numerous multi-million dollar offers to tour the UK, Japan and Australia. … Presley died aged 42 on August 16, 1977 from a heart attack brought on by prescription drug abuse.

