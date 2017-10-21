Which will it be, GOP? Patriotism or globalism?

Candidate Trump thundered against NAFTA (the North American Free … into American communities destroyed by de-industrialization and addiction.
Just ahead of his first live North American tour in over three years, the … the familiar vocals of Perry Farrell from iconic group Jane’s Addiction.
… a national crisis of opiate addiction was weakening America and diminishing its greatness.” A blind lede like that means a surprise is in store. In this case, Nick Miroff springs President Theodore Roosevelt on us, as he explores the …
SBC DIGEST: Stetzer named Lausanne’s North America director; George W. Bush … and credits Jesus Christ with helping him overcome his alcohol addiction. … Freedom is not just an American concept, Bush said, but is universal.
While the US suffers from a surfeit of mis-prescribed opioids causing … there was almost no change outside North America and western and central Europe. … not to mention fears of criminal prosecution, addiction and diversion.
