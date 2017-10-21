What show did you watch?
1. Riverdale
What show did you watch in the beginning of your sobriety to keep busy & sane? I watched:
2. Vampire diaries
3.Ozark
4.Bloodline
5.Shameless
6.Master of none
7.Stranger Things
You’re the reason I come home..
Ron pope-you’re the reason I come home.
Was mine and my hubby’s first dance song.
Everytime I hear it I still cry lol
here’s the song if you care to listen 🙂
…
O/T – Social Media Challenge for kids be aware!!!
A new Facebook challenge is emerging and kids at alarming rates are taking part in the shocking challenge. The idea of the challenge is for kids to go missing for as long as they possible can. To…
