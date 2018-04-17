Editorial: Opioid crisis is everyone's problem

Editorial: Opioid crisis is everyone’s problem The opioid crisis has struck hundreds of families in the Attleboro area, in Massachusetts and across America. Families of all income and education levels and all ethnic groups have experienced the impact of a having a loved one addicted to painkillers and, eventually, heroin. While wider use of the …

See all stories on this topic

Indian tribes fear being killed off by opioid epidemic Yet the extreme poverty and isolation that fuels the addiction elsewhere has also left the American Indian community very vulnerable. Federal data say the opioid overdose rate among American Indians is more than double or triple that of other minority groups, at 8.4 deaths per 100,000 people in 2014, …

See all stories on this topic

Tami’s Kids As the first witness called on the second day of Curiel’s trial in the killings of 6-year-old Shaun Tara and Delylah Tara, 3, and the torture and abuse of the Tara’s 9-year-old half-sister, Alcantar testified she … As for the Tara kids and Jane Doe: “We took them to the beach, we took them to Great America.

See all stories on this topic

Smoking Cessation And Nicotine De-Addiction Market” to Foresee Growth with an Estimated … The Europe market for articaine hydrochloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% and is expected to reach at USD 599.6 Million by the end of the forecasted period. North America is the second-largest market for articaine hydrochloride which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2%. Asia pacific …

See all stories on this topic