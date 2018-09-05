Eight-time GRAMMY® Winner Dolly Parton to Be Honored as 2019 MusiCares® Person of the Year

Eight-time GRAMMY® Winner Dolly Parton to Be Honored as 2019 MusiCares® Person of the Year Dolly also knows the power of philanthropy and she has used her stardom to … of subjects, including financial, legal, medical, and substance abuse issues, and … KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA …

See all stories on this topic

Coming events Sponsored by the Adirondack-Saratoga Chapter of the American Red … with mental health issues seeking recovery from alcohol or substance abuse.

See all stories on this topic

Our View: A common problem in our county Our View: A common problem in our county … The result of such a situation is that literally hundreds of thousands of Americans make a home … That, mixed in with mental-health and substance abuse adds another layer of risk.

See all stories on this topic

Outpatient Program for Little Earth By Lee Egerstrom. Three Native American organizations have teamed up to launch a new Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) to help drug abusers …

See all stories on this topic