SXSW Winner 'Unlovable' Bought by Orion Classics

Published by chris24 on September 5, 2018
Orion Classics has acquired North American and Latin American rights for Suzi … lead actress Charlene deGuzman’s real-life experiences with sex and love addiction. … Orion Classics will release the film in U.S. theaters on Nov.
SXSW Pic ‘Unlovable’ Scores Orion Classics Deal For November Premiere

Orion Classics has acquired North American and Latin American rights to Unlovable, the musical dramatic comedy that had its world premiere this …
Orion Classics acquires territories on ‘Unlovable’

Orion Classics has acquired all North American and Latin American rights to … “While in the beginning of my recovery, writing this film is what literally … It is my hope to bring awareness to sex and love addiction, and help people feel …
Tech offers help to fight opioid addiction

In 2015, more than 33,000 Americans died as a result of an opioid overdose, 2 million were addicted to prescription opioid pain relievers, and 591,000 …
Amanda Bynes Returns to Twitter for Dinner with ‘Hairspray’ Producer!

The 32-year-old actress took to her social media account on Tuesday (September 4) to share a photo of herself grabbing dinner with her former …
