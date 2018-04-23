Eminem Reveals How He Replaced Drugs With Exercise and Celebrates 10 Years Milestone

Eminem, 45, discussed his drug addiction in 2015 and how his drug use led to him gaining close to 230 pounds. "The coating on the Vicodin and the Valium I'd been taking …

Food and Drug Law Institute Publishes Public Policy Article by 22nd Century’s Dr. James Swauger In this matter-of-fact public policy analysis, Dr. Swauger points out that since it is universally accepted that nicotine is the primary addictive component of cigarettes, the tobacco industry and public health officials should logically support the nicotine reduction plan proposed by the U.S. Food and Drug …

Sunspire Health Desert Palms Appoints Henry Bennett as Executive Director BUSINESS WIRE)–Apr 23, 2018–Sunspire Health Desert Palms, a community-based treatment center within Sunspire Health’s nationwide network of addiction treatment facilities offering personalized treatment and addiction recovery services, announced the appointment of Henry Bennett, MHS, as …

