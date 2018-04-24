Opioid treatment gap in Medicare: methadone clinics

Opioid treatment gap in Medicare: methadone clinics One in three older Americans with Medicare drug coverage is prescribed opioid painkillers, but for those who develop a dangerous addiction there is one treatment Medicare won’t cover: methadone. Methadone is the oldest, and experts say, the most effective of the three approved medications used to …

RTDNA Canada unveils 2018 national award nominees Network winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2018 National Conference & Awards Gala scheduled for May 25-26 at the Sheraton Hotel in … Discourse Media, In Search of Canada’s Elusive Shadow Population … CBC Radio, On Drugs, Opioids, Addiction and our Troubled History with Pain.

RTDNA Canada Announces Network Award Finalists TORONTO, Ontario, April 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the finalists for the Network RTDNA … CBC Radio, On Drugs, Opioids, Addiction and our Troubled History with Pain; NEWSTALK1010, Gord Downie Passes: John Moore.

Algoma; the epicenter for opioids In Algoma, 13 per 100,000 people is the death rate because of opioid addiction, more than double the rest of Ontario at a rate of 6.2. … Mayor Christian Provenzano was told recently at a meeting of Northern mayors by a doctor that Northern Ontario was the epicenter of the opioid crisis in North America.

