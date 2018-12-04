Evidence thin on medical pot, EU illegal drugs body says

Evidence thin on medical pot, EU illegal drugs body says Evidence is still thin on the benefits of medicinal use of cannabis, an EU agency that monitors illegal drugs and addiction said on Tuesday, urging more study into the topic as growing numbers of countries allow it. (Source: Reuters: Health)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.

See all stories on this topic

Opioid addiction in young people linked to prescriptions from dentists Young people prescribed opioids by dentists or oral surgeons are at a high risk of addiction the following year, a study says. (Source: Health News – UPI.com)

See all stories on this topic

China Has Promised to Crack Down on Fentanyl. Here ’s What That Could Mean for Overdose Deaths in the U.S. As part of a wide-ranging deal between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, China has reportedly pledged to designate the potent synthetic opioid fentanyl and similar drugs as controlled substances, subjecting those who sell them to harsher punishments and potentially slowing their flow into the U.S.

Last month, a Congressional commission said China — which it previously cal

See all stories on this topic

Opioids Prescribed by Dentists Tied to Addiction Among Youth Opioids Prescribed by Dentists Tied to Addiction Among Youth Teens and young adults who are prescribed opioids by dental clinicians are at increased risk for persistent use and for abuse in the subsequent year, a retrospective cohort study suggests.Medscape Medical News (Source: Medscape Medical News Headlines)

See all stories on this topic