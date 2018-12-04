Sex offender released in Kingston requires 'high degree of supervision'

Sex offender released in Kingston requires ‘high degree of supervision’ These include his history of substance abuse, concerning relationships while in … to ensure your risk is not undue,” said the Parole Board of Canada.

See all stories on this topic

Lanark County youth with nothing to do are a ‘ticking time bomb’: Icelandic professor Alfgeir Kristjansson to the Perth Royal Canadian Legion to talk about the … He has seen the causes of teen substance abuse in Iceland, the United …

See all stories on this topic

Sex offender living in Kingston has low chance of integrating with society, Parole Board of Canada … The Parole Board of Canada calls one of Kingston’s newest residents, … The board wrote that substance abuse contributed to Petrini’s actions in 2008, …

See all stories on this topic