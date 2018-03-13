Expected Growth In Nicotine Gum Market from 2023 to Guide : Trends, Analysis by Manufacturers …

Expected Growth In Nicotine Gum Market from 2023 to Guide : Trends, Analysis by Manufacturers … Nicotine gum is a smoking cessation product that helps smokers to slowly overcome nicotine addiction. … This report focuses on the Nicotine Gum in Global market, especially in North America, Nicotine Gum Market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa This report …

See all stories on this topic

GUEST COLUMN: Drug smuggling has become a problem for Canada’s Punjabis The drug business has been a problem for around 10 years in Punjab and has severely affected its youth. Thousands of youth have lost their lives following drug abuse. Thousands more have become physically impaired due to drug addiction. Last year in Vancouver, a number of Punjabi youth died …

See all stories on this topic

Hezbollah-linked drug dealers tried to sell narcotics on streets of UAE Hezbollah has been widely linked to the cocaine trade and South American cartels. More broadly, a total of 515 drug suppliers, 1,235 drug dealers and 4,689 drug addicts were arrested across the UAE in 2017. Lt Gen Khalfan said: “We are facing a major issue. Can you believe that those people are …

See all stories on this topic

Discover How Food May Be ‘Eating You Alive’ in Eye-Opening Documentary, Coming to US … DENVER, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Moviegoers will get a dose of wellness and nutrition when “Eating You Alive” comes to U.S. movie theaters for a one-night event this April. Tackling one of the largest health concerns in the nation, food addiction, this powerful documentary reveals how chronic …

See all stories on this topic