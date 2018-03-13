Multicultural Women's Development Conference brings together women of all races on April 27-28

Multicultural Women’s Development Conference brings together women of all races on April 27-28 Community members offer workshops in topics ranging from social media, self-defense, business planning, laughter yoga, poetry, financial planning, mindfulness, trauma and addiction in the Cherokee community, history of female African-American educators in North Carolina, heart health, publishing, …

Back from the brink of death, new life for addicts in the emergency room Members of Eva’s Opioid Overdose Recovery Program gathered at the Marriott Hotel in Saddle Brook on Monday to receive a Community Partnership award from the Mutual of America Life Insurance Company. The program dispatches recovery specialists to Passaic County hospitals anytime someone …

The Benefits of an Enduring US Presence in Afghanistan A deployment to Afghanistan is an expected crucible that all of us anticipate enduring during sometime in our career. I believe this makes us better leaders. For, however realistic exercises are at the U.S. based …. Samim, Mohammad “Afghanistan’s Addiction to Foreign Aid,” The Diplomat. Accessed at: …

The US government is funding houses of worship. Here’s why no one noticed Fast forward 17 years: Congress passed a law last month that would allow federal disaster relief to go straight to churches and synagogues. US President Donald Trump signed the bipartisan bill, ensuring that houses of worship and secular nonprofit organizations are treated equally when applying for …

