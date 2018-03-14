People Are Worried That the FDA Is Trying to Ban Kratom

People Are Worried That the FDA Is Trying to Ban Kratom The FDA claims that it’s following the evidence and acting in Americans’ best interests. … “We believe strongly that the current body of credible research on the actual effects of kratom demonstrates that it is not dangerously addictive,” they write, adding that the comparison to opioids is misleading. Kratom …

See all stories on this topic

Drug deaths rose 8370% in some US counties over 34 years Alcohol-related deaths, for instance, are down in Appalachia, where the study found the biggest increases in drug deaths, he said. “This paper shows that opioids are really part of the overall problem,” Kolodny said. “People are drugging themselves to death because this is an epidemic of addiction.”.

See all stories on this topic

Snohomish County agencies pool resources to tackle opioid abuse It provides some demographics of the people who are overdosing on opioids. From June 1, 2017, to Aug. 31, Snohomish County recorded 100 opioid overdose emergency room visits. The mean age of an overdosed person was 34.6, 51 percent were white, 10 were Native American and 3 were African …

See all stories on this topic

Yurok Tribe Sues Drug Companies Over Opioid Epidemic “Without these pharmaceutical manufacturers and wholesalers, the widespread abuse of prescription pain pills on tribal lands and across the entire US would never have reached the terrifying level it is at today,” said Amy Cordalis, the Yurok Tribe’s General Counsel and Yurok Tribal member. “The only …

See all stories on this topic