 Skip to content

Extended Foster Care Helps Los Angeles Youth

Published by chris24 on June 8, 2018
Extended Foster Care Helps Los Angeles Youth

The National Conference of State Legislatures says 25 states currently … Nearly 1 in 5 youth in extended foster care in the U.S. are in Los Angeles County. …. found no impact of EFC on employment, hunger, health, substance abuse, …
See all stories on this topic


Powered by
Sweden, Northern Ireland, Love: Your Friday Briefing

… such as the loss of a relationship, financial setbacks, substance abuse and eviction … Europe’s highest court ruled that a German whisky distiller’s use of the term “glen” … The U.S. announced a deal to lift sanctions on the Chinese …
See all stories on this topic

CDC: Suicides are on the increase in half of US states

A new study on suicide trends in 27 states found that many victims acted after relationship problems or loss; substance misuse; physical health …
See all stories on this topic

CDC: Suicides increased by more than 30 percent since 1999 in half the states

… America’s “epidemic of despair” — rising death rates due to drug overdoses, suicide and diseases related to substance abuse — in a recent essay …
See all stories on this topic

Neal Dunn Helped Shape the VA MISSION Act

The PDMPs identify and alert of abuse patterns in patients, a key step to stopping widespread abuse of the drugs, which are dangerous in part because … The bill also has the support of Paralyzed Veterans of America, the American …
See all stories on this topic

Published inSubstance Abuse

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply