 Skip to content

Florida must stop paying $1 billion a year to 'educate' children in fringe religious nonsense

Published by chris24 on June 8, 2018
Florida must stop paying $1 billion a year to ‘educate’ children in fringe religious nonsense

Some say God saved North America from Catholics and gave them South America instead. Others … Not enough to treat substance abuse in prisons.
See all stories on this topic


Powered by
Caswell County State of the County Health Report

These three priorities are mental health, substance use, and obesity. … has a population that has a larger percentage of African-American residents …
See all stories on this topic

VIDEO: Surrey’s first safe consumption site is one year old today

VIDEO: Surrey’s first safe consumption site is one year old today … In a release, Fraser Health shared the story of 52-year-old Curtis Carter, a man …. the first of its kind in Fraser Health, and the first in North America outside of … and house people with severe substance use disorders and mental illness; …
See all stories on this topic

California Healthline Daily Edition

In their suit, lodged in February in the U.S. District Court for the Northern …. Social isolation, lack of mental health treatment, drug and alcohol abuse …
See all stories on this topic

VIDEO: Surrey’s safe consumption site celebrates one-year anniversary

“I was one of their first clients,” said Carter in a release. … The safe consumption site was the first of its kind in Fraser Health, and the first in North America outside of downtown Vancouver. … Case Management team to help heal and house people with severe substance use disorders and mental illness; …
See all stories on this topic

Published inSubstance Abuse

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply