 Skip to content

Facing an Overdose Crisis, US Politicians Consider Safe Spaces for Injecting Drugs

Published by chris24 on February 4, 2017
Facing an Overdose Crisis, US Politicians Consider Safe Spaces for Injecting Drugs

The facilities also serve as an entry point for addiction counseling and treatment … North America’s first supervised injection site opened in Vancouver, …
See all stories on this topic

From CARA To Prescribing Guidelines: Recent Advancements To Fight The Opioid Crisis

From the CARA bill, to opioid prescribing guidelines and Naloxone, the advancements to alleviate the growing opioid epidemic continue with the aim of helping those struggling with opioid addiction. (Source: Forbes.com Healthcare News)
See all stories on this topic

FDA outlines standards for anti-abuse generic painkillers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials are encouraging generic drugmakers to reformulate their painkillers to make them harder to abuse, the latest in a string of steps designed to combat abuse of highly-addictive prescription pain drugs. (Source: U.S. News – Health)
See all stories on this topic

Gender‐specific effects of comorbid depression and anxiety on the propensity to drink in negative emotional states

ConclusionsThere appears to be a higher prevalence of comorbid depression and anxiety disorders as well as propensity to drink in negative emotional situations in female compared with male alcoholics. Substance‐induced depression appears to have a sex‐specific effect on the increased risk for drinking in negative emotional situations in males. This article is protected by copyright. All rights
See all stories on this topic

Potential for misuse & diversion of opioids to addicts should not overshadow their therapeutic value

(Mary Ann Liebert, Inc./Genetic Engineering News) Opioids are very effective for treating some types of pain, such as cancer pain and postoperative pain, but not for other kinds of pain like chronic low back pain. An increase in the number of opioid-related deaths among addicts has led to the current movement to restrict opioid prescribing by state and federal authorities. While a laudable goal, t
See all stories on this topic

Published inAddiction

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply