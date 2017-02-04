Facing an Overdose Crisis, US Politicians Consider Safe Spaces for Injecting Drugs

North America's first supervised injection site opened in Vancouver, …

From CARA To Prescribing Guidelines: Recent Advancements To Fight The Opioid Crisis From the CARA bill, to opioid prescribing guidelines and Naloxone, the advancements to alleviate the growing opioid epidemic continue with the aim of helping those struggling with opioid addiction. (Source: Forbes.com Healthcare News)

FDA outlines standards for anti-abuse generic painkillers WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials are encouraging generic drugmakers to reformulate their painkillers to make them harder to abuse, the latest in a string of steps designed to combat abuse of highly-addictive prescription pain drugs. (Source: U.S. News – Health)

Gender‐specific effects of comorbid depression and anxiety on the propensity to drink in negative emotional states ConclusionsThere appears to be a higher prevalence of comorbid depression and anxiety disorders as well as propensity to drink in negative emotional situations in female compared with male alcoholics. Substance‐induced depression appears to have a sex‐specific effect on the increased risk for drinking in negative emotional situations in males. This article is protected by copyright. All rights

