Facing an Overdose Crisis, US Politicians Consider Safe Spaces for Injecting Drugs

The facilities also serve as an entry point for addiction counseling and treatment … North America’s first supervised injection site opened in Vancouver, …
See all stories on this topic
From the CARA bill, to opioid prescribing guidelines and Naloxone, the advancements to alleviate the growing opioid epidemic continue with the aim of helping those struggling with opioid addiction. (Source: Forbes.com Healthcare News)
See all stories on this topic
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials are encouraging generic drugmakers to reformulate their painkillers to make them harder to abuse, the latest in a string of steps designed to combat abuse of highly-addictive prescription pain drugs. (Source: U.S. News – Health)
See all stories on this topic
ConclusionsThere appears to be a higher prevalence of comorbid depression and anxiety disorders as well as propensity to drink in negative emotional situations in female compared with male alcoholics. Substance‐induced depression appears to have a sex‐specific effect on the increased risk for drinking in negative emotional situations in males. This article is protected by copyright. All rights
See all stories on this topic
(Mary Ann Liebert, Inc./Genetic Engineering News) Opioids are very effective for treating some types of pain, such as cancer pain and postoperative pain, but not for other kinds of pain like chronic low back pain. An increase in the number of opioid-related deaths among addicts has led to the current movement to restrict opioid prescribing by state and federal authorities. While a laudable goal, t
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment