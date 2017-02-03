The mesolimbic system and eating addiction: what sugar does and does not do

The mesolimbic system and eating addiction: what sugar does and does not do Publication date: June 2016 Source:Current Opinion in Behavioral Sciences, Volume 9 Author(s): Johannes W De Jong, Louk JMJ Vanderschuren, Roger AH Adan Obesity and obesity-related disorders are a major threat to public health. It has been suggested that food addiction is a valid clinical concept and that food addiction is a contributing factor to the obesity epidemic. Research involving rest

See all stories on this topic

Epidemiology, Evolution, and Long-Term Survival of Alcoholic Cirrhosis Patients Submitted to Liver Transplantation in Southeastern Spain. CONCLUSIONS: AC without viral infections is the main indication for LT in southeastern Spain although its frequency has decreased in last decade. AC is a good indication for LT for its high survival rate and few posttransplant complications. Despite having a high percentage of pretransplant complications (ascites and encephalopathy) but does not appear to influence survivals being observed posttra

See all stories on this topic

G Protein-Gated Inwardly Rectifying Potassium Channel Subunit 3 Knock-Out Mice Show Enhanced Ethanol Reward. CONCLUSIONS: These findings suggest that GIRK3 plays a role in EtOH reward. Furthermore, the selectivity of this effect suggests that GIRK channels could be an effective therapeutic target for the prevention and/or treatment of alcoholism.

PMID: 27012303 [PubMed – as supplied by publisher] (Source: Alcoholism, Clinical and Experimental Research)MedWorm Sponsor Message: Directory of the best Ja

See all stories on this topic

Alcohol-Induced Blackouts as Predictors of Other Drinking Related Harms Among Emerging Young Adults. CONCLUSIONS: Because blackouts indicate drinking at levels that result in significant cognitive and behavioral impairment, questions about blackouts could serve as important, simple screeners for the risk of experiencing other alcohol related harms. Additional work on this subject is warranted.

PMID: 27012148 [PubMed – as supplied by publisher] (Source: Alcoholism, Clinical and Experimental Re

See all stories on this topic