FDA Announces Safety Labeling Changes for Immediate-Release Opioid Medications

FDA Announces Safety Labeling Changes for Immediate-Release Opioid Medications The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced yesterday that it has issued class-wide safety labeling changes for immediate-release (IR) opioid pain medications in an ongoing effort to educate prescribers and patients about the potential risks associated with opioid use. Among the changes, the FDA is requiring a new boxed warning about the serious risks of misuse, abuse, addiction, overdose, an

See all stories on this topic

RSA Honors CPN Chief Lorenzo Leggio The Research Society on Alcoholism (RSA) has announced that Lorenzo Leggio, M.D., Ph.D., M.Sc., will receive the 2016 Early Career Investigator Award. Dr. Leggio is Chief of the Section on Clinical Psychoneuroendocrinology and Neuropsychopharmacology (CPN), a joint laboratory of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) and the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). (Sourc

See all stories on this topic

‘Black box’ addiction warnings added to common prescription painkillers US health regulators will add their strongest warning labels to prescription painkillers, such as Vicodin and Percocet, to stem the epidemic of opioid abuse. The Food and Drug Administration revealed plans to add a ‘black box’ warning to all immediate-release prescription opioid painkillers – which includes nearly 175 branded and generic drugs. Those medications are among the most commonly prescr

See all stories on this topic

Smoking control at the School of Public Health, Universidade de São Paulo Conclusion: knowledge by health professionals of the harms caused by tobacco smoking contributed to their participation in anti-smoking programs, and led to a decline in the number of smokers at FSP-USP. The creation of 100% tobacco-free environments and programs to treat smokers who want to cease their addiction should be encouraged.RESUMO Introdução: as escolas de saúde pública, por sua pró

See all stories on this topic