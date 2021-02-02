 Skip to content

FEMA awards $103 million to NC to help with COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Published by chris24 on February 2, 2021
FEMA awards $103 million to NC to help with COVID-19 vaccine distribution

As the number of states with obligations increases, we will work alongside … LUMBERTON — An increase by more than 30 in the number of drug …
See all stories on this topic

Nike launches its first fully hands-free shoe, the GO FlyEase

The drug was administered to former U.S. President Donald Trump when he was hospitalized with COVID-19 last year and was authorized by the U.S. …
See all stories on this topic

NC Senate Republicans file bill to reopen schools

LUMBERTON — An increase by more than 30 in the number of drug … Moore sees the value and impact American Indians have in North Carolina, …
See all stories on this topic

Ex-high school football coach still fighting five years after he was fired for praying on field

While coaching at Bremerton High School, Kennedy began kneeling alone in a silent, 15-second prayer at the 50-yard line at the conclusion of every …
See all stories on this topic

County sees increase in drug overdoses, plans ways to reduce them

The program is funded by a $500,000 U.S. Department of Justice grant that can keep the court in operation for three years. Treatment is free to …
See all stories on this topic

Published inSubstance Abuse

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply