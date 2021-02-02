Global Report on Trafficking in Persons – 2020

Global Report on Trafficking in Persons – 2020 In high-income countries in Europe or North America, children trafficked for forced labour … physical, and psychological abuse that is rarely seen in other forms of trafficking, analysis of court case summaries and literature suggests.

See all stories on this topic

Global Urine Testing Cups Market || keyplayes Express Diagnostics Int’l Inc., Shimadzu … … Hospitals, and Drug Testing Laboratories), and By Region (North America, … Drug abuse and alcohol consumption are increasing across the globe.

See all stories on this topic

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.2.21 —@EricTopol: 1 out of 735 Americans have died from covid-19. (it was … struggling with substance abuse and involved in the criminal justice system.

See all stories on this topic

Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Overview, Analysis, Trends, Size, Outlook and Forecast to 2025 These initiatives are expected to reduce substance abuse and also … North America is anticipated to continue to lead in the global behavioral …

See all stories on this topic