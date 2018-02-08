Finding Quality Treatment for Substance Use Disorders

Finding Quality Treatment for Substance Use Disorders This fact sheet serves as guide for individuals seeking behavioral health treatment. It provides three necessary steps to complete prior to utilizing a treatment center and the five signs of a quality treatment center, whic

Clinical Guidance for Treating Pregnant and Parenting Women With Opioid Use Disorder and Their Infants This Clinical Guide provides comprehensive, national guidance for optimal management of pregnant and parenting women with opioid use disorder and their infants. The Clinical Guide helps healthcare professionals and patients

Suicide Clusters within American Indian and Alaska Native Communities: This paper examines what is known about suicide clusters within American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) populations and uses that information to provide recommendations for stakeholders working to prevent and contain suic

Rx Pain Medications, Know the Options, Get the Facts: The Rx Pain Medications. Know the Options. Get the Facts. is a series of 13 fact sheets designed to increase awareness of the risks associated with prescription opioid use and misuse, as well as to educate patients who are prescribed opioids for pain about the risks and to provide resources on methods for alternative pain management. This particular fact sheet focuses on using Naloxone as a deterr

