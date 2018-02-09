The Berkshires Calendar for Feb. 12

The Berkshires Calendar for Feb. 12 Berkshire Food Project: Free lunch for all, noon to 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 134 Main St., North Adams. … Support Group: For those who have lost a loved one to substance abuse, hosted by HospiceCare in the Berkshires and the BMC Pastoral Care Department, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Berkshire …

See all stories on this topic

Pritzker speech text Those values led me to support the Center on Wrongful Convictions in the fight to free dozens of individuals who have been wrongfully incarcerated. Those values led me to support substance abuse treatment and free health clinics in African American communities so families can get healthcare when …

See all stories on this topic

WINTER OLYMPICS: The A to Z of Pyeongchang 2018 The women’s downhill will be staged on February 21, with legendary American Lindsay Vonn bidding to win a second Olympic gold on what could be … Russia topped the medal table in Sochi, but their success was drug fuelled and while there will be Russian competitors in Pyeongchang, a number of …

See all stories on this topic

Children At Risk From A Known Enemy Black adolescent boys in the United States are 19 times more likely to die than white boys of the same age, and face a similar risk of dying as their peers in … And whether violence ends in death or not, the effects of pervasive and various forms of abuse throughout childhood have an insidious impact on …

See all stories on this topic