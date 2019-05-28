First major trial in opioid crisis set to begin in Oklahoma

First major trial in opioid crisis set to begin in Oklahoma A healthcare giant known for baby lotion and bandages will be the defendant on Tuesday when an opioid-related lawsuit goes to trial. The state of Oklahoma accuses Johnson& Johnson of "falsely downplaying the risk of opioid addiction." It's the first trial out of hundreds of lawsuits against opioid manufacturers. Anna Werner reports. (Source: Health News: CBSNews.com)

These parents went into debt to get their children private, long-term drug treatment Parents of drug-addicted children are cashing in retirement savings, remortgaging houses and sinking into debt to pay for private long-term drug treatment. A leading addictions researcher says the 28-day, publicly funded treatment that’s become the standard in Canada isn’t based on evidence or outcomes. (Source: CBC | Health)

How tech can tackle opioid addiction Start-ups are testing the use of AI and smart medication boxes (Source: FT.com – Drugs and Healthcare)

Now Online: Director ’s Report and NIAAA Spectrum The Director ’s Report to the National Advisory Council on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism isnow available online. In addition, check out themost recent issue of the NIAAA Spectrum. The current issue includes: A feature about alcohol treatment; (Source: NIAAA News)

