Tech start-ups tackle US opioid crisis

Published by chris24 on May 28, 2019
Apps nudge addicts towards recovery and steer them away from risky contacts (Source: FT.com – Drugs and Healthcare)
Parkinson’s patient, 74, becomes addicted to GAMBLING in bizarre side effect of his medication

The unnamed man, believed to be from Greece, was visiting the casino every day. Other impulsive behaviours linked to medication include shopping and sex. (Source: the Mail online | Health)
Is Porn Addiction Real? Here’s What Experts Have To Say

Jada Pinkett Smith said she had a “little porn addiction.” Therapists break down that label and when porn use actually becomes problematic. (Source: Healthy Living – The Huffington Post)
E-Cigarettes: The New Addiction and Why Physicians Must be Concerned

DALLAS —At the American Thoracic Society meeting thought leaders cited disturbing trends in e-cigarette use by teens and warned of health dangers, known and unknown. (Source: ConsultantLive)
