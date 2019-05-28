Tech start-ups tackle US opioid crisis

Apps nudge addicts towards recovery and steer them away from risky contacts (Source: FT.com – Drugs and Healthcare)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.
See all stories on this topic
The unnamed man, believed to be from Greece, was visiting the casino every day. Other impulsive behaviours linked to medication include shopping and sex. (Source: the Mail online | Health)
See all stories on this topic
Jada Pinkett Smith said she had a “little porn addiction.” Therapists break down that label and when porn use actually becomes problematic. (Source: Healthy Living – The Huffington Post)
See all stories on this topic
Jada Pinkett Smith said she had porn addiction. Therapists break down that label and when porn use becomes problematic. (Source: Healthy Living – The Huffington Post)
See all stories on this topic
DALLAS —At the American Thoracic Society meeting thought leaders cited disturbing trends in e-cigarette use by teens and warned of health dangers, known and unknown. (Source: ConsultantLive)
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment