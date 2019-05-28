Tech start-ups tackle US opioid crisis

Tech start-ups tackle US opioid crisis Apps nudge addicts towards recovery and steer them away from risky contacts (Source: FT.com – Drugs and Healthcare)

Parkinson’s patient, 74, becomes addicted to GAMBLING in bizarre side effect of his medication The unnamed man, believed to be from Greece, was visiting the casino every day. Other impulsive behaviours linked to medication include shopping and sex. (Source: the Mail online | Health)

Is Porn Addiction Real? Here’s What Experts Have To Say Jada Pinkett Smith said she had a “little porn addiction.” Therapists break down that label and when porn use actually becomes problematic. (Source: Healthy Living – The Huffington Post)

