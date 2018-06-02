Funny story: Trevor the wiener dog blew up like a 'really, really large balloon'

Funny story: Trevor the wiener dog blew up like a ‘really, really large balloon’ Why Trevor the wiener dog blew up like a ‘really, really large balloon’ | CBC Radio…

See all stories on this topic

Glad for what I have thread. A warm place to be on this chilly night. Turning random bits of food into another meal. 🙂

See all stories on this topic