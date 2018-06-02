James Taylor submerges heart and soul to Hollywood Bowl performance

James Taylor submerges heart and soul to Hollywood Bowl performance And today, Taylor, American folk-rock hero with over 100 million records … of that period, during which he infamously struggled with an addiction to …

See all stories on this topic

Promises Malibu Bankruptcy Leaves Law Firms in the Lurch The recent bankruptcy of a privately owned operator of prominent addiction treatment centers has left several large firms looking at unpaid legal bills.

See all stories on this topic

Editorials From Around New England The American pharmaceutical system stands in sharp contrast to much of the …. drug offenders, while doing nothing to break the cycle of addiction.

See all stories on this topic

Unintended consequences: Inside the fallout of America’s crackdown on opioids The story of prescription opioids in America today is not only one of addiction, overdoses and the crimes they have wrought, but also the story of pain …

See all stories on this topic